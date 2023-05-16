LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 865,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
LTC Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE LTC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
