LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

LPLA opened at $191.10 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average is $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $1,750,514.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,573.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,573.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

