Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $66,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance
NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.17.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (HCVIU)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.