Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $66,000 in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ HCVIU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

