Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Acquired by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,208,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

