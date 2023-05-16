LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Cut by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.30% of LivaNova worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 184,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.