Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.38 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $87.44 or 0.00322331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.38 billion and $757.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,928,802 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.