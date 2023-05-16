Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $166,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.08. 277,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,368. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

