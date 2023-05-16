Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 2,977,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

