Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 282,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,752. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

