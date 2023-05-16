Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 441,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
