Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 441,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,714,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.