Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 413509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $959,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

