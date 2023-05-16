LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. LENSAR has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

