LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

