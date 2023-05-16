LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 56.32%.

LENSAR Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.28. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in LENSAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

