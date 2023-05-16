Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.11 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

IYC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,798. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

