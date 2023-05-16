Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 28,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,094. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $917.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.