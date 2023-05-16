Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 72,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,964. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

