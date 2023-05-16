Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 14,032 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 479,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 74,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

