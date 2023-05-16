Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidus Investment worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 4,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 38.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

