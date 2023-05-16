Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,848,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,757,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

