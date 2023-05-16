Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,088,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

