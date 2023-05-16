Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,530 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $313.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

