Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $845,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

