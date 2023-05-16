Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,605 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.