Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $954,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $288.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day moving average is $337.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

