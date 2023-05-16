Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $747,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.