Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

