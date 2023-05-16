Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $724,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.76.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $202.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $206.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

