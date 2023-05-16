Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

