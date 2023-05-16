Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 633.40 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 646.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

About Land Securities Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.