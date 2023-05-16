Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Land Securities Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LAND opened at GBX 633.40 ($7.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 632.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 646.05. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38.
About Land Securities Group
