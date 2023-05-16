LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $15.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

