Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $62,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,750. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

