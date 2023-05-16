LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $174,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.05% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

