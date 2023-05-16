LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 70,850 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Redwire were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,176,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,273,371.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwire Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Articles

