Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.