Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

