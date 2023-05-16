Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 1.1 %

KRKNF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

