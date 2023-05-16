Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
NYSE KEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Read More
