Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 734,739 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 166,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

