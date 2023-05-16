Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,578,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 25,503,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.0 days.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Shares of KKPNF stock remained flat at $3.63 on Monday. 11,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.
About Koninklijke KPN
