Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,578,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 25,503,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 583.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNF stock remained flat at $3.63 on Monday. 11,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

See Also

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.