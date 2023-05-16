Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,475.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KMMPF remained flat at $13.29 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.