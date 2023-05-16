Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

KFRC stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

