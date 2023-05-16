Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
