Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

KSSRF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

