Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
KSSRF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About Kesselrun Resources
