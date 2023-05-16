KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $17.10

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.55. KE shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 517,922 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

KE Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

