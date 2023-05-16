KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $17.10

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.55. KE shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 517,922 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.
KE Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.