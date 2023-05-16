Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.28. 1,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

