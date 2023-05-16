Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for about 4.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.67. The company had a trading volume of 297,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,593. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $200.74.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

