Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Rating) shares fell 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

