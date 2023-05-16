JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JTEKT Stock Performance

JTEKY remained flat at $23.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. JTEKT has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

