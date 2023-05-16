JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
JTEKT Stock Performance
JTEKY remained flat at $23.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. JTEKT has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $23.87.
About JTEKT
