JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. JSR has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

