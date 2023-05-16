JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLM traded up GBX 28 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,926 ($36.65). The stock had a trading volume of 75,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,763.41. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,855.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

