Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $20,672.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,040.31 or 1.00064660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04501358 USD and is down -15.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,691.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

